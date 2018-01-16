Camila Cabello is receiving high praise for following a trend

I was not planning on listening to Camila Cabello’s debut album Camila, when it first came out, but after seeing tweets from both critics and the general public praising it and the high Metacritic score of 75 it received so far, I decided to give it a try. I have never actively gone out of my way to listen to Fifth Harmony, the girl group where Cabello got her start, so I had no prior knowledge of her before listening to the album. At first listen, I was shocked by how impressed I was by her debut album. Her vocal range surprised me, while the smooth sound and insightful lyrics sometimes even made me emotional. A few details lacked, the ballad “Consequences” I found to be lyrically boring and full of cliches, like “loving you was young, and wild, and free,” but overall I liked the album more than I expected.

Despite some flaws, as most pop albums have, I was an instant fan of the album. Except something about it was off to me. The album was good but it sounded a little too familiar, like it wasn’t my first time listening to it. The sound of the album — soft electronic music mixed with a touch of contemporary R&B is starting to already become exhausting to me. Debatably, it started to get extremely popular in pop music after Selena Gomez’s Revival and Justin Bieber’s Purpose in 2015, but now it’s starting to feel overused and unoriginal. (Listen to Revival and Camila back to back and you will see exactly what I mean). Aspects of everything from The Chainsmokers, Memories...Do Not Open to Halsey’s hopeless fountain kingdom to Lorde’s Melodrama and Taylor Swift’s reputation are at least somewhat copying this sound. And Cabello’s album sadly sounds like everything else on the Top 40 charts, as this sound is already going from revolutionary to predictable quickly.

Of course, cookie cutter music in some ways is the definition of pop music and the point is often to follow the trend, but I find few people acknowledging that this sound has entered the popular music category and that every song on pop radio is starting to all sound like either an EDM-pop mashup or the R&B/electronic sound in Camila, and that what we know as “pop music” is starting to die. This is probably why Taylor Swift’s 1989 did so well on the charts and was considered groundbreaking by many. It left out the overused trends in current music and instead was inspired by sounds of classic pop music, and copying a sound from the ‘80s felt revolutionary in 2014.