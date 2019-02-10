Camila Cabello, Ricky Martin And J Balvin Open 2019 Grammys With Retro-Styled Latin Medley

The 2019 Grammy Awards got off to a rollicking start Sunday with a colorful homage to multiple generations of Latin music.

Dressed in a canary-yellow crop top and skirt, Camila Cabello opened the show with her smash hit “Havana.” She and a troupe of dancers cavorted about a dollhouse-like set before they exited to the “street,” where they executed “West Side Story”- and “Bye Bye Birdie”-style choreography before being joined by Young Thug.

As the number continued, Ricky Martin emerged to sing his hit “Pegate” with the renowned jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval. Later, J Balvin joined the squad with “Mi Gente.”

Ricky Martin and Camila Cabello bringing the 🔥 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/FaTLbkVAnl — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 11, 2019

Though the entire number had a distinctly retro-inspired vibe, it nodded to America’s current political climate, as Balvin at one point held a newspaper with the headline “BUILD BRIDGES NOT WALLS.”

Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight” earlier that evening, Cabello said she would draw on her Cuban-American heritage for the performance.