Camila Cabello Is The First Woman To Reach No. 1 With Debut Album In 3 Years

Camila Cabello is not just flying solo, she’s soaring
The former Fifth Harmony singer released her first album, “Camila,” on Jan. 12, and it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 Albums Chart. The feat makes Cabello the first woman in three years to reach the chart’s top spot with a full-length debut album.
On Monday, Cabello’s hit single “Havana,” featuring Young Thug, also made the jump to the No. 1 spot, topping Billboard’s Hot 100 chart after spending seven non-consecutive weeks at No. 2 and a total of 23 weeks on the chart. It’s the first time in the top spot on the chart for both Cabello and Young Thug.
The Cuban-born singer parted ways with Fifth Harmony in December 2016. Cabello opened up about leaving the pop group earlier this month in an interview with The New York Times.
Cabello explained that issues began within the group after she collaborated as a solo artist on Shawn Mendes’ 2015 song “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” When the artist showed interest in becoming involved in writing music for Fifth Harmony, the disharmony intensified.
“I was just curious and I wanted to learn and I saw all these people around me making music, writing songs and being so free,” Cabello told the Times. “I just wanted to do that and it did not work.”
The artist said she attempted to work on her solo album and remain within the group, but “the other members shut her out instead.”
“It became clear that it was not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time,” she added.