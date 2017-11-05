Camille Rose #2 Selling Haircare Brand at Target

Moisture-rich Artisan Hair care brand, Camille Rose is the #2 selling brand in the haircare category at Target! Camille Rose owner Janell Stephens launched this award winning product line nearly six years ago in her own kitchen. Stephens, mother of five from New Orleans started the hair care line for her children who suffered from severe eczema looking for a solution. On Dec 24th Target will launch the brands skincare and multivitamin collection. This will be the first time a hair company will leave the haircare aisle. Janell Stephens a powerhouse in her own right, not only provided a solution for her children but is changing lives with her care line across the country.