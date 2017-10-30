Campaigning for a Seat at the UN Security Council: Norway Brings a Lot to the Table

Having celebrated UN Day a week ago, Norway is stepping up its marathon campaign for a seat on the UN Security Council for 2021 and 2022. One by one, UN member countries are being invited for talks about why Norway should occupy one of the two non-permanent seats traditionally reserved for western countries.

Perhaps more than ever, the world needs a strong UN and a Security Council that can fulfill its mandate: to maintain international peace and security.

Norway is a strong candidate.

For decades, Norway has consistently and actively contributed to peace, security and development. And we continue to spend one percent of our Gross National Income on development aid every year.

Why is membership of the Security Council such a big deal for Norway?

Because we think that through experience and expertise, we can contribute to the easing of tensions and to finding solutions when threats to our common security create widespread fear.

Since the UN’s inception, more than 40,000 Norwegian men and women have served in UN operations across the globe. Specialized Norwegian military and police personnel have contributed significantly over the years, from Congo and Lebanon to Kosovo, Haiti and Mali.

One of the young soldiers who wore the blue beret of the UN peacekeeping forces was Norway’s newly appointed Minister of Defense, Frank Bakke-Jensen. In the early 1990s he served in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

Over the years, Norway has been invited as a facilitator for peace talks in several conflicts throughout the world. One recent example is Colombia. After 50 years of conflict, former enemies are now gradually building the country together.

Similarly, the fight against international terrorism remains high on the Norwegian agenda. As part of the global coalition against ISIL, Norway contributes to halting the recruitment of foreign fighters, countering the ideology of ISIL, and stabilizing former ISIL-controlled areas. This year, Norway doubled its support to stabilization efforts in Syria and Iraq. And at the UN in September, together with Jordan, launched an initiative called Group of Friends on Preventing Violent Extremism.

The Norwegian government has recently proposed a record-high aid budget for 2018. Two of the priorities are health and education, essential building blocks for sustainable development, political stability, and economic growth.

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg has made global education, for girls in particular, one of her priorities. As a result, Norway has doubled its contributions in this area over the past four years. This has provided access to education for five times as many girls and boys around the world as there are students in the Norwegian primary education system. We see quality education as a foundation for economic empowerment, a basic building block for stability and hope for young people in conflict areas.

When I was ambassador to Afghanistan a few years ago, Norway built 100 primary schools for Afghan children. I had the opportunity to see first-hand the importance of adapting the learning environment to a local cultural and religious context. I also got to meet many boys and girls who were truly enthusiastic about getting an opportunity to go to school.

Climate change is another global challenge.

Norway is pushing hard to limit global climate change and ensure sustainable development. We do so through substantial contributions to the Green Climate Fund, through several initiatives to reduce deforestation, and by exercising global leadership on many arenas.

For instance, we continue our efforts to ensure clean and healthy oceans, through sustainable use and blue growth. Norway has worked closely with the United States on this, including through the annual Our Ocean conference. One of our concerns is combating marine litter and microplastics, a serious threat to life in the ocean. And on land.

Norway has repeatedly shown that it can be relied upon also to save civilian lives and ease the suffering created by conflict or natural disasters. Our budget for humanitarian aid has been increased significantly this year. An additional contributions to help the suffering Rohingya minority in Myanmar was recently announced. The humanitarian crises in Syria, where Norway took a global leadership role at an early stage of the conflict, is another example of meeting massive and immediate needs.

I wish my colleague, Norway’s ambassador to the United Nations Tore Hattrem, the teams in New York and Oslo, and colleagues at Norwegian embassies throughout the world, the best of luck in their efforts to enlist support for Norway’s candidacy.

A vote for Norway is a vote for a consistent and strong supporter of the UN, and of international peace, security and development.