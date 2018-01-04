Campus Resistance: Universities Dumping Charles Koch's Money at an Exponential Rate

An extensive article by Paul Basken at the Chronicle of Higher Education offers a new look at the activities of the Charles Koch Foundation on college campuses. The article, excerpted heavily below, is based in part on research by my organization, UnKoch My Campus.

Charles Koch’s private foundation has repeatedly been caught red-handed wielding excessive or hidden influence in hiring, curriculum, and even dissertation topics. This clear pattern of violating academic freedom and governance has increasingly taken place against the expressed will of the faculty. The Chronicle’s report highlights the wave of faculty and students resisting excessive donor influence, as well as an apparent shift in which campuses Koch is targeting.

KOCH'S CONTINUED ESCALATION

Basken highlights the surge in funding to campus programs:

According to an analysis of the [Koch] foundation's latest annual financial disclosures by UnKoch My Campus . . .the $50 million [in 2016] represents a 49-percent jump from 2015, when the Charles Koch Foundation gave out $34 million in grants. The 249 campuses at which anyone at the institution has received some money represent another record high, up from 222 in 2015, according to the group. (Basken, 2017)

This “jump” is the continuation of a clear trend of exponential growth. Since 2010, CKF campus donations have doubled roughly every two years.

UnKoch My Campus

KOCH'S CAMPUS TURNOVER SOARS

While the growth of Koch’s funding appears stable, an examination of the number of campuses receiving funding tells a more interesting story. In 2016:

The [Koch] foundation ended the year adding only 44 first-time campuses, falling below the average gain of the previous five years for the second straight time. And with 69 campuses dropping off Koch's list in 2016, it was also the second straight year in which the foundation lost more campuses than it added. (Basken, 2017)

AS OF 2016, 193 OF KOCH'S 443 CAMPUSES (41%) HAVE STOPPED RECEIVING KOCH FOUNDATION FUNDING.

Of the 222 campuses listed in 2015, 69 of them (31%) did not renew in 2016. Since 2015, the Koch foundation has lost more campuses than it has gained (see figures below). On average, the number of Non-Renewed Campuses has doubled every two years since 2010 (the same rate CKF’s funding is growing). The figure below shows new campuses added each year, compared to campuses lost.

Chronicle of Higher Education

We may never know why many campuses Un-Koch’d, since Koch’s agreements contain privacy clauses requiring campus officials to “keep confidential and not to disclose to any third party the existence of or contents of this Agreement without express written approval from the Donor.”

On other campuses (for example Whitman College) we can see exactly why schools are dumping Koch. Basken continues:

[R]esistance has coalesced on many campuses, especially after faculty members from several universities were recorded at a conference last year enthusiastically acknowledging the political power that Koch foundation money has given them at their institutions. . .

As we told the Chronicle, “the more that faculty know about Koch's contracts and strategy, the more they are trying to resist its influence.” He goes on to highlight some of the students and faculty across the country resisting donor influence:

In many cases, terms of Koch foundation agreements have not been disclosed, fueling suspicions about intent, and protests. The faculty at Wake Forest University voted this year to oppose a $3.7-million Koch grant to create the Eudaimonia Institute — a center for studying "human flourishing" — in large part because the university had not permitted faculty members to view the Koch donor agreement, making it difficult for them to assess any ideological component. (The institute went ahead anyway.) . . .

Basken examines the fall out of our recordings of Koch’s academics:

Some scholars’ suspicions were stoked last year by recordings and transcripts, released by UnKoch My Campus, of the April conference of the Association of Private Enterprise Education, an annual gathering point for Koch-backed academics. . .

The APEE recordings revealed professors from Alabama, including

Stephen C. Miller, an associate professor of economics at Troy University, who recommended using Koch funding to move ideological allies into places of power on campus, calling faculty positions "resources to be leveraged." A Troy colleague, George R. Crowley, then chair of the economics department, said: "We've had an administration that has kind of let us get away with a lot, as far as hiring people very rapidly and ramming through some of the curricular kind of stuff." . . .

Troy University [is] among the dozens of campuses that received Koch foundation money in the past but not in 2016. In addition, Mr. Crowley was removed as chairman of Troy’s economics department. Troy's chancellor, Jack Hawkins Jr., had cheered Koch's arrival on campus in 2010, saying the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy that Koch helped create "opens a whole new avenue of opportunity in terms of study for our students and faculty." After hearing the comments from Mr. Miller and Mr. Crowley, Mr. Hawkins ordered a refocusing of the Johnson center. "We don’t just turn people loose to operate at their own devices," he told Alabama.com in 2016.

Moreover, after student records requests showed that Koch funded University of Kansas professor Art Hall specifically to testify against renewable energy in Kansas, Hall confirmed our concerns to Basken:

Documents obtained by various campus-based student groups have outlined similar attempts to disguise the intent of donations that the Koch foundation has publicly described only as promoting free academic inquiry. After University of Kansas students obtained records of the grant-solicitation exchanges of Arthur P. Hall, a business-school lecturer, Mr. Hall acknowledged that his study of local population shifts was designed to "promote smaller government" by casting doubt on the use of taxpayer money to guide economic growth.

"I was writing it, obviously, to a particular constituent," Mr. Hall, a former Koch Industries economist and executive director of his university's Koch-funded Brandmeyer Center for Applied Economics, told The Chronicle of his grant proposal.

More Resources on Items Mentioned Above

See an extended version of this blog with additional details at UnKochMyCampus.org. See excerpts from Basken's analysis of the shift in campuses targeted by Koch, and his dual profile contrasting Koch at Montana State University and Harvard University.

There has never been a better, or more urgent, time to expose and expel the Koch network’s influence on your campus.

p.s. Find below a heat map of the Charles Koch Foundation’s campus funding, 2005-2016, sorted by last contribution received (the darkest red are contributions over $100,000). View the full pdf version here.