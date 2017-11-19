Can a Bakesale Save The World?

Creators Donate Talent for Good

Jenny Harada Bakesale creator Jenny Harada shows off the art she is selling to raise money for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.

Bakesale is the Purpose Driven Marketplace that allows anyone to sell any product or service and split the money raised with a social cause of their choice.

Imagine a store somewhere between Etsy and Fiverr with a healthy portion of all sales going to charity, filled with all sorts of creative and unique products and personalized services including:

Private Yoga to benefit Animal Equality.

Thai Cooking Classes helping women immigrants become business owners with Hot Bread Kitchen.

Mobile Website Design raising money to legalize MDMA for PTSD via Maps.org

Javascript Lessons helping fund the IMGO Girls Orphanage in Mombasa, Kenya.

Bakesale was born out of the frustration of watching people fighting on social media combined with a desire to create a way for people to put their talents to use directly in service of the problems they see in the world.

Bakesale creators can choose to keep a portion (up to 50%) of sales to cover their time and costs or they give everything to a cause or charity of their choice.

Meet Three Creators

Bakesale is just getting started but has already attracted a variety of compassionate creators.

Jenny Harada (featured above) is offering a selection of her vibrant one of a kind plush toys and art to raise money for Unidos Relief Fund, a hurricane relief fund for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.

CRAIG ALLAN FILEK Master coach Craig Allan Filek will uncover your life’s purpose and next steps with 100% of the proceeds going directly to The Mankind Project.

Craig Filek, the Founder & Creator of Purpose Mapping, is offering a Purpose Mapping Session. By the end of your 75-minute, 1-on-1 skype session with Craig, you’ll know who you are, why you’re here and most importantly, what to do next. 100% of all proceeds will go to The Mankind Project scholarship fund.

Sharod Duncan, on Instagram: @dark_n_stormy Emily Sussell is offering private yin yoga and thai yoga therapy to support Animal Equality.

Emily Sussell, one of New York City’s most sought after private yoga teachers, is offering Yin Yoga Lessons as well as a 7 Day Thai Yoga Detox with 50% of the money raised going directly to support Animal Equality - a vegan advocacy nonprofit.

What Next?

Head over to Bakesale and browse the growing selection of products and services or offer your talent to support a cause you love!

—