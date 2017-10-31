Can Air Pollution Really Make Us Fat?

STEAM Register Beijing China Air Pollution

By Stewart Lonky, M.D.

Ambient (outdoor) air pollution like that seen in Beijing can, and often does cause immediate health problems, including cardiovascular and respiratory illness, added stress to heart and lungs, which must work harder to supply the body with oxygen, accelerated lung aging, diminished lung capacity and function, diseases such as asthma, type 2 diabetes (in children), bronchitis, emphysema, and cancer, and shortened life span. Pollution increases blood coagulability, the formation of blood clots.

If you’re somehow unmoved by talk of asthma, bronchitis, cancer, heart disease, people choking, mutated and damaged vegetation, and ozone depletion, then this next tidbit might catch your attention: Increasing scientific evidence links pollution to obesity. OK, so even if you’re unconcerned about heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, you might really start stressing out if you can’t button your pants or fit into that little black dress in time for your 25th high school reunion.

Last year, Duke University researchers published a study where both pregnant laboratory rats and their progeny were exposed to unfiltered Beijing air. The exposed rats gained more weight than those who breathed filtered air. The researchers also noted other concerning changes in mother and child, such as lung inflammation, cholesterol problems, and early signs of tissue damage.

Yes, I know what you’re thinking. These were lab rats—not humans—deliberately exposed to a noxious mixture of carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, lead, arsenic, asbestos, benzene, chlorine, bromine, halons, methane and many other unpronounceable chemicals. But how can we reasonably believe that inhaling the equivalent of car exhaust directly from the tailpipe wouldn’t have an adverse impact on our health? You may not be a rat, but seeing such changes during a relatively brief exposure to air pollution should make us all pause and consider what years of breathing pollution can do. Of course, air pollution is also about saving the planet. But what if there’s no one left to live on it?

Why Air Pollution?

What about air pollution leads to obesity, exactly? Well, it would be surprising if all the strange substances now floating in the air didn’t somehow affect our bodies’ finely tuned metabolic processes. The bacteria inhabiting our intestines form what's called a "microbiome," which science has now shown affects a several critical life functions, including digestion and fat cell metabolism. Air pollution impacts gut bacteria. A 2010 Cedars-Sinai study found that obese patients who test positive for methane on their breath had a significantly higher body mass index (BMI) than their peers. The Cedars Sinai study was significant because it was the first to show between the presence of methane-producing bacteria in the gut and elevated BMI, indicating that bacteria may play a role in obesity, in humans.

A related 2014 study in the peer reviewed journal, Gut Microbes, found that airborne particulate matter (PM), ingested via contaminated food, could alter gut microbiome and immune function “under normal and inflammatory conditions.” The researchers concluded that PM literally modifies our gut microbes’ form and function, demonstrating that pollutants affect the gastrointestinal tract. Continued research could lead to identifying airborne pollutants as potential risk factors, providing better long and short term patient care management.

What Can You Do?