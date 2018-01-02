Can Elon Musk See His Own Tinfoil Hat?

Some believe the so-called aliens that "destroyed" SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket last year recently came back for more fun. Oddly enough, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who kept the ET talks alive last time, is denying their second-coming.

Last year, SpaceX's Falcon 9 explosion wrecked a $205 million Facebook satellite, a $62 million government contract, and even the Cape Canaveral launch pad. Instead of taking responsibility, Musk, perhaps the world's biggest literal and figurative smoke blower, joined the Alex Jones crowd by refusing to rule out that a UFO caused the disaster.

Fast forward to SpaceX's most recent (and successful) Falcon 9 launch, and many onlookers' suspicions of extraterrestrial life have not changed. The rocket left behind a cloudy trail that many West Coasters thought resembled a UFO. Some even called into radio and television shows to report their findings.

This time, Musk didn't put on his tinfoil hat and join his conspiratorial brothers and sisters as he did in 2016. Instead, he derided them on his Twitter account.

"Having a sinking feeling that most people actually do think it was aliens," Musk said. "So strange that people often believe things inversely proportionate to the evidence. Given a set of possible explanations, why pick the extremely unlikely one!?"

Given the set of possible explanations for SpaceX's 2016 failure – among them: quality control issues at SpaceX since a year prior, the Falcon 9 had a similar $100 million explosion, why did Musk still count aliens – the extremely unlikely one - as one of the possibilities?

It seems that Musk will say anything to hide the flaws of his own companies. He only takes extreme positions when it helps deflect from his self-created public relations nightmares. In fact, his three companies have been built off outlandish comments and broken promises that are used as a way to impress the public and attract media attention.

In recent days, this big dreamer has been publicizing the Falcon Heavy, which he says will launch for the first time this month and bring tourists around the Moon by the year's end. This claim is hard to believe given that the CEO has promised it would get off the ground nearly every year since 2013 and it still hasn't. Even Musk himself confessed at a conference that he expects a Falcon Heavy explosion, going so far as to say it not damaging the launch pad would be a "win, to be honest."

Musk also assured the world that SpaceX would reach Mars by as early as 2020, but it seems he's hit a wall on this plan as well. “There was a time when I thought that the Dragon approach to landing on Mars... would be the right way to land on Mars,” Musk said at the ISS R&D Conference in Washington, DC today. “But now I'm pretty confident that is not the right way. There's a far better approach. That's what the next generation of SpaceX rockets and spacecraft is going to do.”

SpaceX thinks his new rocket idea, referred to as the Big F-ing Rocket, will bring the company to the red planet and expects government funding for completion. Why Washington would appropriate funds for this one when Musk hasn't even gotten the Falcon Heavy off the ground yet is anyone's guess.

Things do not get any better when looking at Musk's other companies. In July, Musk claimed Tesla, his structurally bankrupt electric car company, could produce 20,000 Model 3’s in December. In October, the company reported a grand total of just 260 in the then-most recent quarter, an average of about 120 a month.

SolarCity, the so-called "leader in full-service solar power systems for homes, businesses and governments," was purchased by Tesla, likely due to solvency concerns. Even SpaceX and Musk himself have acquired over $100 million's worth of SolarCity bonds, leading some in Washington to believe Musk is simply shuffling the deck to keep his troubled companies afloat.

It is amazing that in the 21st century, someone that promises the moon and instead delivers a pile of ashes can point potential blame at aliens, competitors, and suppliers and yet continue to move on. Why does the federal government let it continue?