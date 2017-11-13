Can I Be Friends with a Republican?

No.

No, I'm just kidding. Of course I'm kidding.

Up until the last year, I would have said "Sure," and not even begrudgingly because I would not have actually cared that much. I would have believed my friends when they said, "I'm a fiscal Republican," or "I'm a social conservative," or "I think the states need more autonomy." And we could have conversations, we could discuss stuff, and maybe even cordially debate and disagree.

That doesn't happen anymore- not just the cordial disagreements, but even the talking. Most of my conservative friends don't talk to me anymore. And, I guess that's true in the vice-versa. We don't reach across the 8,000 means of communication we could have to talk to each other, and instead, we passive aggressively (or just aggressively?) share memes and articles and write terse Facebook statuses cementing our opinions. Don't get me wrong, the personal is political, and I think people should be politically minded and concerned and outspoken. But what's getting at me lately is that until recently, I thought the disconnect was sad, but maybe malleable as I've seen some of my friends move from the far right closer to the Center.

As Roy Moore runs for a Senate seat in Alabama, I realize why these conversations don't happen anymore, and maybe even why some of my far-right friends have edged toward the Center. It's because the lines have been drawn in deep and indelible ways. The campaign comments about Mexicans? That was a line. Not being clear about Charlottesville? That was a line. And then the subsequent pieces of legislation that were passed here and here...the "bathroom bill," the weakening of women's rights to their own bodies, that freedom of speech is up for debate, and all of this on the backdrop of a potential nuclear war: all lines separating us not just politically, but philosophically. Maybe even religiously. Racism and sexism exploited to win a campaign. A Presidential campaign. At some point the lines made it impossible to separate the person from the political. Politically, if you voted for this, then this is what you stand for- rhetoric and all.

Everything feels higher stakes. And here we are...a year or so after "pussy-grabbing" hit the news for the first time, with a man accused of sexual misconduct with minors- THIS IS CALLED RAPE- campaigning for the Senate.

And here we are. Another line.

Is this is it? Is the line that eschews political party and finally separates decent from indecent (even though that should be been established LONG AGO)? Is the protection of our children from predators - a collective commitment to this cause- the first thing that (finally) brings us back from whatever it is we are on the brink of?

I am a hardcore liberal, a radical leftist, and a Democrat- and I think what we need are good Republicans. We need Republicans who aren't a-Constitutionalist, who understand domestic freedom, who will fight for domestic freedom from our own government to the benefit of those most marginalized. We need Republicans who know, understand, and will defend the Constitution. We need Republicans who understand decency, and don't give a shit about politics enough to at least uphold the Constitution.

The answer to my question, then, is "yes." Of course I can, to the extent that I can- and want to be- friends with people who are doing their best to be decent human beings, as much as I am doing my best to be a decent human being. If we can agree to respect the dignity of all people- ALL PEOPLE- through policy and politics, then yeah- it's possible.