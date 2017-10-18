Can Ivanka be a Moderating Influence?

I feel compelled to dive into the conversation about how Republicans and Democrats seem to expect Ivanka Trump to act as a moderating influence on President Trump, because this is an unrealistic expectation. When I hear people say that Ivanka has her father’s ear, and is able to change his mind on major policy issues, I wonder what evidence they have for this belief. From a family systems perspective, these expectations don’t take into account how President Trump’s sexist beliefs and patriarchal behaviors influence his relationship with his daughter. As a mother-daughter therapist I know that we cannot understand Ivanka’s relationship with her father or make an assessment on how much influence she has on him without an understanding of their generational family culture, and how much power women have to voice their truth.

When examining how much power and freedom women have to be themselves, it is a good idea to start with the mother-daughter relationship. This is because it is between a mother and her daughter that we see the emotional impact patriarchal sexism has and how it silences women’s voices, puts women in service to men’s needs and goals, defines female beauty, controls women’s bodies, and limits women’s individuality and sovereignty. And three things stand out for me when I look at Ivanka and her mother and stepmother. First, how highly groomed they appear, and how much their appearance is a reflection of, and connected to, the way President Trump views women. Second, how silent they are. Everything seems to revolve around what President Trump, as the main patriarch of the family, thinks, needs, and wants. All the relationships in the family seem to center around supporting his interests, and Ivanka and Melania don’t seem to have anything of their own that isn’t related to his business interests or his political agenda. It will interesting to read if Ivana Trump sheds any light on whether she, and her daughter Ivanka, have been able to claim their own voice and individuality in her newly published book. And third, how much have they internalized the sexism that they have grown up with? All too often the media portrays Ivanka either laughing or remaining silent when President Trump says something sexist. I don’t know if in private she tells him how angry she feels, but if loyalty is something President Trump values highly, then it worries me how much room there is within his definition of loyalty for his daughter, and wife, to question him, to have a different opinion, and to set boundaries that require him to change his behavior.

Understanding how much real power Ivanka has in her relationship with her father is not found in his encouragement of her university education and business ventures. It is found through an exploration of whether President Trump views his wives and daughters as his equal, and whether the women in the Trump family are free to voice their own opinions, make their own decisions, and dress to please themselves rather than their father, or husband, or the press. For Ivanka to be able to moderate her father’s thinking and behavior, President Trump will need to not treat Melania and Ivanka as if they are in service to his needs and brand. It will require that he inquires after, and listens to what they think, feel, and need, and treats their feelings and desires with equal importance to his own. Sadly, I have seen little evidence of any understanding of these concepts, which is typical of someone with a narcissistic personality. But I don’t think it is just narcissism that makes someone behave in an outwardly sexist manner.