Can Silicon Valley Rescue Health Care?

If you haven’t heard of digital health, it’s time to take notice—Silicon Valley will transform your health care.

At the sixth annual Rock Health Summit held Oct. 17-18, 2017 in San Francisco, the message was clear—the upcoming revolution in digital health is already in its middle innings.

Former executives of tech firms that are household names are now turning their focus to transforming health care. Leading physicians are spearheading digital health efforts at tech firms like Google. And the Food and Drug Administration has made its first moves toward overseeing health apps.

Mental health and behavioral change are a new central focus, with former executives of Coursera, Trulia and LinkedIn now founding startups in this space.

Andrew Ng, a Stanford professor and founder of the online educational site Coursera, announced that he now chairs the board of directors of Woebot, a friendly app that uses artificial intelligence to teach users skills to relieve depression and anxiety. According to Ng, the US spends $200-billion each year on mental health, exceeding the $147-billion cost of heart conditions yearly. Alejandro Fuong led a tour of his startup, Lantern, which offers “mental health on demand” via apps and coaching. Lantern already has contracts with Facebook and Google to serve their employees, thus filling a vast gap in mental health services. Sami Inkinen, co-founder of the real estate site Trulia, is now putting his formidable efforts into reversing diabetes by changing behavior and diet through his startup, Virta Health. Motivated by his own diagnosis of pre-diabetes, Inkinen is building Virta on a solid foundation of science and clinical trials—and he’s been at it for three years. Arvand Rajan, a former LinkedIn executive, now aims to promote healthy home dialysis, through an app. “People give up on dialysis due to loneliness,” Rajan stated, regarding the hours that dialysis patients spend attached to a machine. His startup, Cricket, aims to change the game.

Physicians are also embracing digital health. Google’s life sciences division, Verily, has new heart in Chief Medical Officer Jessica Mega, MD, MPH, a former Harvard cardiologist. In a sweater and denim, Mega spoke about the art of medicine, and the personal journey each patient takes that cannot be standardized. However, she also aims to uncover “ground truths” through large datasets. The Framingham Heart Study, Mega said, gave us information about cholesterol and heart disease that is now taken for granted. She is the new leader of Project Baseline, a collaboration between Google, Stanford and Duke, which aims to process indepth data from 10,000 participants. About 75 percent of clinical trials are performed on males, according to Mega, leaving lots of room for new information.

“Artificial intelligence is the new electricity,” stated Ng, who has taught machine learning to over 100,000 Coursera students at once. Just as electricity transformed agriculture, medicine, and nearly everything in the past century, AI will fuel similar change within the next decade, Ng said.

“Will doctors be replaced by artificial intelligence?” asked CNBC reporter Christina Farr. Amy Abernathy, MD, of Flatiron Health replied, “AI is coming for some jobs—radiologists, pathologists.” However, Lloyd Minor, MD, Dean of the Stanford School of Medicine, said, “Almost no one wants to receive their care virtually,” or to have their physician replaced by artificial intelligence, according to a large-scale survey of Stanford patients.

One clear sign that digital health is here to stay, are recent efforts to regulate it and to assure quality control. These efforts come from physician organizations, and the federal government.

According to Michael Hodgkins, MD, of the American Medical Association, most health apps have no clinical foundation, making for potentially dangerous situations. One app made false claims of diagnosing skin cancer over smartphones. Another app claimed to measure blood pressure from a user’s finger on the camera. It was downloaded over 100,000 times until the Federal Trade Commission intervened.

Earlier this year, the American Psychiatric Association issued guidelines to help users evaluate the usefulness and safety of apps. The American Medical Association has now followed suit. According to Hodgkins, the AMA has formed a new non-profit organization, Xcertia, to raise the dialogue around “mhealth apps” and to promote their safety and usefulness. Xcertia is a partnership between the AMA, the American Heart Association, DHX Group, and HiMSS.

And yes, the feds are watching too. Until this year, the Federal Trade Commission was most active as a watchdog in digital health. But two months ago, on August 8, the Food and Drug Administration announced a Digital Health Innovation Action Plan. Bakul Patel, Associate Director for Digital Health for the FDA, stated that nine companies have been chosen for its Pre-certification Program, a fastrack approval process for software developers. “If you know a trusted entity,” he said, “we can allow the company to make a product to go to market in an extremely fast way.” Data can still be collected after marketing, he said.

According to Bill Evans, CEO of Rock Health, Silicon Valley’s first digital health venture capital fund, digital health is no longer in its beginning “ramen noodles” stages, but now in its middle innings, looking to make an impact in health care. Even Amazon is getting into digital health with its plans to re-think pharmacies. “It’s a bad day when Jeff Bezos decides to compete in your industry,” Evans said.

Will digital health bring new solutions for patients and for health care? Or is it just 21st-Century hype?

The story is still being written.

Dora Calott Wang

Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera, with Megan Zweig of Rock Health. According to Ng, artificial intelligence will transform the 21st century, like electricity changed the last century.

Dora Calott Wang

Alejandro Fuong, Founder of Lantern, which offers “mental health on demand” through apps and coaching. Lantern already provides services to Google and Facebook employees.

Dora Calott Wang

Sami Inkinen, left, co-founder of real estate site Trulia, now aims to reverse diabetes through diet and behavioral changes. His new company, Virta Health, runs clinical trials and contributes to science.

Dora Calott Wang

Arvand Rajan was the LInkedIn Executive who expanded the site globally. His new company, Cricket Health, aims to prevent kidney failure and to optimize dialysis outcomes.

Dora Calott Wang

Physicians in Digital Health: Jessica Mega, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of Google Verily Life Sciences; Amy Abernathy, MD, of Flatiron Health; Lloyd Minor, MD, Dean of Stanford School of Medicine, with CNBC reporter Christina Farr.

Dora Calott Wang