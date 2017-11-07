Can The Rapid Rise Of “Smart Drugs” Ever Be Stopped?

The idea of enhancing productivity by using mind altering drugs is not exactly a new concept. People have been pulling all night sessions to get ready for a sales pitch or to revise for an exam with drugs like Ritalin or Adderall for many years now. And to be honest, they’ve achieved excellent results with them.

However, for all the benefits they provide (increased energy, awareness, and cognitive processing), they do have a big downside – the comedown.

When the stimulants wear off it can often feel similar to what someone feels after a night on the town taking copious amounts of cocaine. It’s not a nice feeling, especially when you need to be productive – you just want to curl up in bed and let the world swallow you whole.

Ever since the use of drugs like Adderall and Ritalin became reasonably widespread researchers almost instantly began looking for alternative compounds that provided the same benefits without the horrible comedown after.

And it looks like they may just have done it.

Nootropics are natural supplements that are designed to increase awareness, improve cognitive functionality, avoid mental burnout, and provide unparalleled focus – without any side effects or comedowns.

We could go into the technical details of the chemical processes within the brain that allows this to happen, but to be honest we’d be here all day. All you need to know is that they naturally increase the levels of certain chemicals in your brain that determine its “processing speed” and the amount of information it can handle.

Investors are rushing towards the world of Nootropics as more and more high profile business leaders come out as regular users. These unbiased and impartial recommendations from demonstrably successful individuals are rocket fuel for the legitimacy and awareness of Nootropic supplements. People like Tim Ferriss and Joe Rogan (and many more) are unintentionally helping the world of Nootropics get the attention it feels it deserves.

Of course, despite all of this sounding like scientists have created a wonder drug that will make you work harder and smarter – there is a catch.

Hardly any clinical studies or research papers that would be good enough to make it into a peer-reviewed journal have been conducted. Which essentially means you’ve got to take everything you read with a pinch of salt. Anecdotal reports are usually excellent, but unless you’ve got hard science to back it up – they are in reality nothing more than nice stories.

That being said, there are currently numerous studies being conducted on the effectiveness of Nootropics – many of which are being funded by investors. Investors are doing their best to find out if this fledgling (but rapidly expanding) industry is going to be a long-term trend that turns into a money printing machine or just a flash in the pan fad that fizzles out.

To be honest, despite the lack of hard scientific evidence right now, the amount of reviews and reports that are coming back from people who use Nootropics is more than enough to get excited about.

As soon as the first peer-reviewed studies appear that show real-world benefits of the compounds, the Nootropics world is going to explode. There is literally going to be more investment money available than the industry knows what to do with.

However, it’s important to remember that the studies may never show that Nootropics work. It’s not impossible that the entire industry could be selling nothing more than an energy increasing placebo.

But then again, there’s also a good chance that they work…