Can We Please Stop Focusing on Opioids? It is Time to Face The Scavenger Disease of Addiction

Without a doubt, the nation’s current “opioid epidemic” is a substantial public health problem. In 2015, it was estimated that 12.5 million American’s misused prescription opioids, with over 33,000 people dying from an opioid related overdose and a total economic burden of 78.5 billion dollars attributed to the crisis. These stark numbers have only continued to rise, and in turn we are a nation finding itself grappling with what to do to address the problem and turn the tide.

Justified anger at the maliciousness of those who knowingly flooded the country with a highly addictive and deadly substance has taken hold, unleashing a new wave of angry recovery advocates who have entered onto the scene demanding justice for their loved ones. At the federal level, advocates have already been successful in securing funding to specifically address the opioid epidemic. In 2017, roughly $485 million dollars from the 21st Century Cures Act was distributed across all 50 states to target opioid misuse, and there is much talk of more to be done soon with the anticipation of a federal state of emergency being declared any day now.

As public awareness and political will has increased, it is understandable that many see opioids as the problem and are now turning their attention toward how to reduce access to them as well as provide treatment to those who have been using them. It is a natural line of thought for many to imagine that if access to opioids were to be reduced, so too would be opioid misuse, and that if addiction treatment were to be expanded, people who have been using opioids would be able to stop.

With acknowledging the understandable and natural way in which we are collectively looking at opioids as the problem, it is more important than ever that we do not get lost in this short-sighted and narrow view. America doesn’t have an opioid problem, it has an addiction problem. Our nation doesn’t just all of a sudden find itself drowning in an opioid epidemic, we have long found ourselves embroiled in an addiction epidemic. And the important thing to remember about addiction is this: Addiction is a scavenger disease. It concerns itself not with the substance of the day as it will with ease move onto the next one. The scourge of opioid misuse among middle class white America is evidence not so much that it has an opioid problem as it is that we have a middle class white America problem that has ushered in addiction. And it is to that problem, good people, to the conditions and climate of middle class white America that have combined to usher in the scavenger disease of addiction, that our attention must be focused. It is also imperative that we stop collectively forgetting in the midst of the opioid epidemic that an equal if not higher level of focus needs to be given to poor communities who have long suffered with addiction and found war declared on them by this nation rather than receiving the more compassionate, human response of today.