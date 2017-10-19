Can You Change Him?

Have you ever looked at the man in your life and thought, “If only he would…”?

If so, you’re not alone. And if you’ve tried to get your man to change to suit your desires—or to make a change that would salvage your relationship—you’re not alone with that, either.

Maybe you want him to stop drinking, to stop chasing other women, to take his career more seriously, to give some serious thought to having kids, or to make any of a hundred other life-altering changes. Whatever it is, you’d really, really like to change him.

Well, good luck with that. The only way you can ‘make him change’ is if he wants to change. If he wants to alter his life for the better, there’s a decent chance he’ll do so. If he merely says he wants to alter his life as a way of pleasing you or to stop you breathing fire at him, lasting changes are probably not in the offing. So, if he would make a change even if he wasn’t in a relationship with you, he might actually make that change. Otherwise, not so much.

Most men, by the time they’re adults and in a serious romantic relationship, are settled in their thinking and behavior. If you push your man to change a certain aspect of his life and behavior, he is likely to resist (unless it’s something he wants to change). At best, he will try to bargain with you—agreeing to some small changes but not any drastic alterations—as a way of appeasing you. He might also say that he will make major changes, followed up with a few half-hearted new behaviors but no long-term effort. Even worse, he might continue with his old behavior in secret, without you knowing.

So, if you’re hoping to change the man in your life, you’d better check to see if he wants to make the changes you seek. And if he says he’ll make the requested change, you should focus more on his actions than his words, because it’s possible he’ll tell you what you want to hear about his level of motivation and his progress while not actually changing anything.

By the way, ‘pretending but not doing’ is not just a male behavior. Women do this, too. If we want to make a change, we do. If not, we don’t—because making significant changes is hard.

Think of a time when you wanted to make a change within yourself. Maybe you really, truly wanted to lose weight and to live a healthier life. When you embarked on that journey, did you always want to go to the gym or make the healthy food choice? Of course not. But most of the time you did it anyway, because you really, truly wanted to make a change.

Now think of a time in your life when someone else wanted you to change some aspect of your life that you weren’t internally motivated to change. Did you acquiesce and make the change in any sort of lasting way? Most likely you did not. At best, you either ignored or paid lip service to the other person’s request/demand until the pressure lifted.

Why should you expect your man to be any different?

Change is difficult.

Changing a long-standing behavior is a difficult, often painstaking series of moment-by-moment decisions. Overcoming the internal pull toward an ingrained habit or a natural way of thinking and behaving takes an intense level of focus, determination, and effort. A person making a significant life change must replace a long-standing, possibly hardwired pattern with new, healthier, more life-affirming habits and behaviors. And that level of commitment can only come from within; it can’t be provided by an external source.

No matter how badly you want your man to change, you can’t do it for him. You can wish for it, you can make one polite suggestion after another, you can badger him from now until doomsday, but he’s not going to change if he doesn’t want to change. Moreover, if he’s going to make a significant life change (of any kind), he will need to pass through a five-stage process similar to the five stages of grief formulated by Elisabeth Kubler-Ross in her 1969 book, On Death and Dying.

The five stages are:

Denial Anger Bargaining Depression Acceptance

Notice that acceptance is the last of the five stages.

For a man who wants to make changes, acceptance comes when he is at peace with the reality that he will be engaged in an ongoing process of change, perhaps for the rest of his life. When acceptance is reached, he no longer sees himself as a victim of you wanting him to change. Acceptance is the stage where he finally is making the change for himself. When he reaches acceptance, he starts to enjoy the process of change. The fact that you are happy is a nice side benefit, but it is not his primary motivation.

Change takes time.

Unfortunately, change does not happen overnight. Even if your man is internally motivated, you will need to accept that changes tend to occur gradually, and it might be a year or more before you truly see his progress. While enduring this ‘two steps forward, one step back’ process, I encourage you to focus on what your man is doing rather than on how he feels about it or what he says about it. If he sticks to the path of change—even if he’s kicking, screaming, and full of unattractive self-pity while he does it—his efforts (and your support of his efforts) will ultimately be worthwhile.

As you navigate your way through the painful and difficult process of watching and supporting your man while he implements (or resists) a major change, I encourage you to seek support and encouragement for yourself from friends, support groups, your counselor or therapist, and other helpful resources. Just as your man may need external assistance to make changes (especially if he’s dealing with an addiction), you may need external assistance to deal with the ups and downs of the change-making process.