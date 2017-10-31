Can You Spot the Ikea Pieces In These Spaces?

Mastering minimalism is all about decorating with a handful of pieces that are high impact. Case in point: Ikea's Soderhamn Sofa, whose streamlined composition earmarks it as a truly statement worthy piece. Its relatively affordable price tag is also a major draw. Pair the furnishing with a similarly-toned landing pad, and a whitewashed or gray side table, for a monochromatic yet eye-catching finish. Psst! Florals or potted greens will also go a long way. See more of our picks here.