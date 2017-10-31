Can You Spot the Ikea Pieces In These Spaces?

Discover the clever ways we're looking to decorate with these classics.
Mastering minimalism is all about decorating with a handful of pieces that are high impact. Case in point: Ikea's Soderhamn Sofa, whose streamlined composition earmarks it as a truly statement worthy piece. Its relatively affordable price tag is also a major draw. Pair the furnishing with a similarly-toned landing pad, and a whitewashed or gray side table, for a monochromatic yet eye-catching finish. Psst! Florals or potted greens will also go a long way. See more of our picks here.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS