WORLD NEWS
07/02/2018 05:13 am ET

'We'll Fix This': Some Americans Celebrated Canada Day By Apologizing For Trump

"If you build a polite privacy hedge along the border, we'll totally understand."
headshot
By Ed Mazza

There are running jokes about how often Canadians tend to say “sorry.” But on Canada Day, it was the other way around, with some Americans apologizing to their northern neighbor for the actions of President Donald Trump.

Even as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new tariffs in the escalating trade war between Washington and Ottawa, some in the United States took to Twitter on Sunday to say sorry:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Canada Justin Trudeau Trade War Apologizing
'We'll Fix This': Some Americans Celebrated Canada Day By Apologizing For Trump
CONVERSATIONS