'We'll Fix This': Some Americans Celebrated Canada Day By Apologizing For Trump

There are running jokes about how often Canadians tend to say “sorry.” But on Canada Day, it was the other way around, with some Americans apologizing to their northern neighbor for the actions of President Donald Trump.
Even as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new tariffs in the escalating trade war between Washington and Ottawa, some in the United States took to Twitter on Sunday to say sorry:
Happy #CanadaDay!!— andy lassner (@andylassner) July 1, 2018
Thank you for bearing with us during this highly embarrassing time for our country.
Happy Birthday, Canada!— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) July 1, 2018
I know we suck as neighbors right now & if you build a polite privacy hedge along the border, we'll totally understand.
Thanks for being a beacon of hope and leadership in the face of American tyranny. We're proud to call you friends. 🇨🇦#CanadaDay pic.twitter.com/ToEyDp9zhR
Happy #CanadaDay, my Canadian friends!— Julia Lepetit (@JuliaLepetit) July 1, 2018
Also, someone Canadian, please adopt me. Please. I beg. Let me out of here.
me as a sad American looking at Canadians celebrating #CanadaDay like pic.twitter.com/cx6jDNHy4b— callista (@hicallista) July 1, 2018
Happy Canada Day to our friends up north!!— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) July 1, 2018
Most Americans aren't arrogant enough to think we navigate this world alone.#CanadaDay
When we run out of clean water, please have mercy on us. #CanadaDay— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 1, 2018
Happy #CanadaDay - to our friendly neighbor who knows a con-man when it sees one... pic.twitter.com/Yi2oeu158Y— Wile E. Liberal (@WileELiberal) July 1, 2018
Happy #CanadaDay.— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 1, 2018
Sorry there's rot in your basement, guys.
We'll fix this.
Hey Canadians, Happy Canada Day!!! Yeah, we have a mentally unstable pathological liar for a president who makes really bad decisions. Most Americans don't like him and he'll be gone in a few years. In the meantime, ignore him as best you can and keep being awesome! #CanadaDay— Vets vs. Trump (@rstrebler) July 2, 2018
happy b-day Canada. sorry we get crazy sometimes. we still love you.— PunchesBears ㅎ㉨ㅎ (@punchesbears) July 1, 2018
sincerely,
Murca#CanadaDay pic.twitter.com/4zhrVtcRHZ
Dear Canada: So sorry about the mess downstairs, eh? Please forgive us: we’re going through a fascist rage punk phase. We’re working on it. In the meantime, thanks for being a beacon of hope, compassion and progress for humanity. Love, Sabrina ❤️🇨🇦🍻#CanadaDay— Sabrina Renkar (@screnkar) July 1, 2018
I almost missed that today was #CanadaDay. I hope that all of our intelligent, compassionate, fun-loving friends in the North had a wonderful day. The majority of us in the U.S. still treasure our alliance and friendship. 🙏🇨🇦— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 2, 2018
Today, I honor #CanadaDay, for their humanity and compassion, not only for immigrants and refugees, but for the health and well-being of their own citizens.— CelenaNY (@cj_mcdonnell) July 1, 2018
I will be skipping our US #independence day until we get our shit straight. pic.twitter.com/mTYJITNOBW
Dear Canada, thank you for still believing in America & knowing @realdonaldtRump does not share our values. Happy #CanadaDay— LGBT+Resist 🏳️🌈 (@Dyke67ny) July 1, 2018
#CanadaDay— It's the end of the world as we know it... (@MST3K_4_Life) July 1, 2018
Dear Canada:
You're looking pretty good for 151. If you've got a few gray hairs showing, it's because you have to live so close to us. We're sorry for that. Go buy some really expensive hair dye & send the bill to President Trump c/o The White House.
Love,
America
Happy #CanadaDay! We apologize for @realDonaldTrump picking a fight with you & @JustinTrudeau 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/trHy23OuN5— Hallel Silverman (@JustHallel) July 1, 2018
Oh Canada...!!! Happy Canada Day to our neighbors to the north. We do apologize for "The Abomination." We love you. #CanadaDay🇨🇦— Mo Gaffney (@mogaffney) July 1, 2018