Guess The Humongous Amount A Canada Goose Can Poop In A Day

For a Canada goose, one good turd deserves another.

An adult bird can poop around 2 pounds a day, according to The Detroit Free Press

We’re impressed ― and disgusted.

The newspaper relayed this intriguing bit of information in a larger story about how the geese are creating a hazard in Michigan. But their crap-acity stood out. A 160-pound human, for instance, reportedly produces about a pound of excrement daily. An adult Canada goose weighs generally between 6.6 and 19.8 pounds, National Geographic notes, yet can dump twice as much.

RCKeller via Getty Images

NatGeo also mentions the species’ formidable fecal fallout, estimating that 50 geese can defecate about 2.5 tons a year. According to the Internet Center for Wildlife Damage Management, they go every 20 minutes.

The bird’s numbers were in serious decline before preservation efforts revived the population, the center said.

Now their green droppings have ruined Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, resident Brian Borbot complained to the Free Press.