Canada Has Legalized Marijuana, And That Pisses Off Trevor Noah

TONIGHT: When they go low, we get high… in Canada! pic.twitter.com/s1fgFILVtT

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” admires Canada for many of its progressive policies.

“Canada ― or as Americans know it, Plan B ― is a country many Americans envy for its universal health care, handsome, not crazy leader and, as of today, Canada’s prime minister isn’t the only thing that’s smoking,” Noah said.

That’s because Canada fulfilled one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s campaign promises: legalizing marijuana.

And that doesn’t sit right with Noah.

“As someone who lives in New York City,” he said, “this story pisses me off. All these places are getting legal weed before us.”