Canada’s immigration system is not as good as you think

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton has described the Canadian immigration system as “pro-worker,” “pro-growth,” and “proven to work.” We Canadians have good reason to be proud. Unlike the perpetual confusion of purpose and impact around U.S. immigration policy, our system has clear objectives: propel economic growth, reconnect families, and provide humanitarian relief. Despite perceptions of unfettered inclusivity, Canadian immigration policy is primarily economic in design and purpose. The majority of new Canadians tend to be welcomed for their skills. They are evaluated through an objective points system, which removes biases of race, faith and national origin, but prioritizes education and skills.

But there is a disconnect between intent and outcome. Immigrants tend to be more educated than native-born Canadians. They are, in fact, the most educated immigrant group in the OECD. Despite their pedigree, immigrants experience a wage gap of almost 20 percent between them and the rest of the population, a gap that has grown steadily since the 1980s. CIBC estimates that immigrant underemployment costs the economy more than $20 billion annually. Perhaps disappointed by their prospects, almost 20 percent of working-age male immigrants leave within a year.

How can these immigrants be contributing to our economy if they are so evidently not living up to their economic potential?

Like any other market, labor outcomes for immigrants are driven by supply and demand. Our system is premised on an outdated supply-side orientation. The points framework was created to fill labor gaps in manufacturing during the 1960s. Required skills were relatively standardized and could be evaluated based on education and experience. As long as the government supplied immigrant labor using a template that filtered for those criteria, manufacturing had enough demand to absorb it.

Much has changed since then. Advanced industries now dominate our economy, like financial services, oil & gas, and healthcare. They require a level of specificity that cannot be captured by a standardized template like the points system. A demand-based approach puts employers in the front-seat. A permanent job offer with an above-median wage should feature as a central test of high-skill immigrants’ economic potential. If employers are willing to take a chance on a foreigner and back that up with an above-market salary, they have already accounted for the value and applicability of her skills. Businesses are better at this analysis than governments.

Both Liberal and Conservative governments seem to acknowledge the need for demand-based immigration policy. Liberals created the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) which lets provinces nominate immigrants based on local labor market needs. Conservatives added Express Entry to the system which allocated points based on Canadian experience and job offers. The current government is rolling out Global Skills and Start-Up Visa programs that attract start-up managerial talent and entrepreneurs based on job offers and investor backing.

But these are Band-Aid fixes to a structural problem. They diminish the admirable transparency of our system with bureaucracy that confuses employers and immigrants. The primary beneficiaries of these policies are immigration lawyers.

A single national system should be built over these disparate fixes. National industry allocations, based on labor needs, can be established, much like PNP. Within industries, entry-level talent could be evaluated based on Express Entry and managerial talent based on Global Skills programs. To avoid opportunistic newcomers – who can get an attractive job offer, but have no long-term commitment to the country – this national system could be developed within an expanded temporary worker program with a defined path to permanent residency.

No single reform effort can eliminate some of the systemic issues that economically handicap new Canadians. Protectionist accreditation bodies often do not recognize immigrants’ foreign credentials, and discrimination is still pervasive among Canadian employers. We should be careful not to confuse these competitiveness and fairness issues with immigration policy. With or without change on these fronts, our immigration system is still set up on a wobbly foundation.