Canada's Public Safety Will Reach New Heights at the 2017 APCO Conference

Canadians are fortunate to live in a country where violent crime is low, and they intend to keep it that way. The Association of Public Safety Communications Officials of Canada (APCO Canada) will be hosting their esteemed annual conference and trade show in Windsor, Ontario, this year. The conference is set to showcase the latest advancements in the public safety industry, including the latest technology, software, services, products and more.

Sound like an event you’d like to attend? Find out more below.

What Is the APCO?

The Association of Public Safety Communications Officials of Canada is a not-for-profit organization continuously focused on improving the emergency communications systems used throughout the country.

Conference and Trade Show Experiences

Registration for the APCO Canada Conference and Trade Show includes access to the trade show floor, exclusive keynote presentations, high-quality sessions, an invitation to the Opening Reception, tickets to the Awards Gala and off-site industry tours. For public safety officials, this conferences is a unique opportunity to take in leading education to advance their knowledge and how they perform in their ever-important roles.

This year’s keynote speakers include Olympic Gold Medalist Jennifer Botterill and CFL legend Michael “Pinball” Clemons, who will be closing the show. Both will provide relevant stories and advice that can be taken away and applied to public safety practices. The APCO Canada will also be partnering with the APCO International Institute to provide half- and full-day workshops throughout the conference.

All half day workshops are included in the registration price, but an additional cost of $99 will be applied to full-day workshops. Full day workshops include Crisis Negotiations for Tele-communicators, Disaster Operations and the Communications Centre, Suicidal Callers and Quality Assurance & Quality Improvement.

Don’t Miss the Opening Reception

The Opening Reception of the APCO Canada conference is always one of the year’s most anticipated events. This year will honor Windsor’s history at the centre of rum-running during the prohibition era. Attendees are encouraged to dress prohibition era attire, network with peers, groove to jazz music and sip fine spirits. Bring your pinstripe suits and flapper dresses!

This Year’s Event Details