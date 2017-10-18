Canadian Street Photography

Between 2010 and 2017 I photographed the streets of Montreal, New York City, and various other places, almost compulsively. It was a great time to be a street photographer as street photography was enjoying a “second wave” of sorts - a new golden era. I used a small, compact, fact camera - the Ricoh GR. It’s a truly great camera for candid photography. In 2017, I decided to retire as a street photographer. Here are some of the photographs I made in Canada during those years.
Michael Ernest Sweet is a Canadian Award-winning writer, educator, and former street photographer. He is the author of two street photography books, “The Human Fragment” and “Michael Sweet’s Coney Island”, both from Brooklyn Arts Press. Michael photography has also appeared in such iconic publications as Popular Photography, The Village Voice, and Leica International. He lives in New York City.
