Canadian Street Photography

Between 2010 and 2017 I photographed the streets of Montreal, New York City, and various other places, almost compulsively. It was a great time to be a street photographer as street photography was enjoying a “second wave” of sorts - a new golden era. I used a small, compact, fact camera - the Ricoh GR. It’s a truly great camera for candid photography. In 2017, I decided to retire as a street photographer. Here are some of the photographs I made in Canada during those years.