Candice Huffine's Lingerie Line Is Size-Inclusive And So, So Sexy

Sexy isn’t one size fits all ― and neither is this sexy new lingerie collection.

Curvy model Candice Huffine just partnered with Canadian lingerie brand Fortnight to release a line of leopard print bras, bodysuits, bottoms and slips. The collection is sized up to an XXL and runs from cup sizes A-G.

The CH X Fortnight collaboration marks the first time the brand, which describes itself as focused on “craftsmanship, functionality and timeless design,” is collaborating with an outside partner.

In an Instagram post announcing the news, Huffine expressed her goals for the project, which she wrote she first dreamed up “so many years” ago.

Lily Cummings for CH x Fortnight CH X Fortnight longline, $110 and seamless bikini, $52

“My hope is that this 12-piece collections reminds you to be bold, be proud, and be unapologetic,” she wrote. “Just as a leopard never changes its spots, a woman shall never change who she is.”

She confirmed to HuffPost what we already knew from the campaign imagery: This collection is designed for women to feel sexy.

“I’m so proud of what we created and the messaging behind it,” she said. “I hope that women everywhere will feel as empowered, sexy and unique as I do when I wear these pieces. The print is one of a kind, just like each of us!”

Lily Cummings for CH x Fortnight So dreamy.



Bodysuit, $172

The campaign images, shot by photographer and former fellow model Lily Cummings, are as sexy as the pieces themselves. Captured in both black and white and color, Huffine looks gorgeous in the size-inclusive offerings, which ranges from $52 to $178.

One Instagram commenter inquired about extending sizes even further, which Huffine said is in the works.

“We have expanded sizing everywhere we could immediately, as availability for all is something that Fortnight and myself are very passionate about,” she told HuffPost. “We are taking extra time to engineer additional sizes, specifically in the bras, to ensure amazing fit and perfection! Lingerie is very scientific and everything should be right for something we wear so close to our body with an important job to do. So more to come in due time, naturally.”

Lily Cummings for CH x Fortnight Need.



Slip, $178

Take all our money. Check out more of the collection below, and visit Fortnight or Journelle to shop.