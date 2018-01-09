Cannabis CTOs facing same integration issues as CTOs in other industries

When cannabis was legalized in the State of Washington there were just a few brave souls willing to jump into the new industry, which at the time was a murky swamp. There was no product to sell, not much money to make and no way to bank it, and therefore no outside investment and no reason for consumers to take it too seriously. Fast-forward five years and, boom! Cannabis, as an industry, has built considerable legitimacy, which has attracted legit investors as myriad cannabis brands and the companies supporting them increase the size and scale of their operations.

Product consistency a big deal in cannabis right now. There are a hundreds of brands emerging on the retail side, so many in fact that it is difficult to tell one from another and without good bud-tenders in place recreational consumers are just reaching for straws in-store. Eventually that will change as consumers learn to identify their wants and needs, and at that point brands may start to develop some consumer loyalty. One bad yield right now, however, could cost a Master Grower (MG) his or her job - the margin for error is that slim. A second bad yield could shut down the brand entirely.

Access to the data produced by all of the systems involved in the grow process – eg., lighting sensors, moisture level sensors, mold sensors and more – is key to the master grower’s ability to produce consistent yields year-after-year, but requires integration between all of these systems. Fortunately for the cannabis industry, there are a number of emerging software platforms that provide grow system integration, plus the ability to present the data real-time in a single dashboard, rather than later on an excel spreadsheet.

The most interesting of these platforms is called Microclimates. It is the only offering of its kind built on open technology, which as most in the tech world understand allows a company in uber-growth mode to more easily scale its IT infrastructure on par with the growth of the company. That’s something boxed solution (which eventually becomes legacy technology) simply cannot do.

With Microclimates platform, a simple dashboard now provides an MG and his team with 24/7 crop monitoring, real-time notifications of issues as they arise, and a number of tools that allow them to take immediate, corrective actions to fix any problems – all from a laptop, desktop, tablet or smartphone — no more need for a war room, per se. And no need to check on every sensor involved in the grow by hand anymore, which is a huge benefit if you understand just how big some of these indoor cannabis and hemp grow operations have become. The MG can have a life, so to speak.

Microclimates’ integrations are not limited to grow operations. It also works with companies like CalyxTek, a sister company to CannaGuard, the largest security company operating in the cannabis space. The challenge that CalyxTek was facing prior to engaging with Microclimates was that its own tech components were not talking to each other. To solve this problem, Microclimates installed a data collection hub and common data bus, and integrated its IoT (internet of things) and TempAlert devices into the overall system.

The data bus includes a data repository, processing engine, dashboard, and provides automatic alerts for everything connected to the data bus. As a result CalyTek can now convert its data into meaningful action, not only for its customers, but also its internal development team to establish more consistent product standards. The next step in the partnership is to integrate CalyxTek’s Carrier HVAC and video systems.

“As we forge new territory into the Cannabis space, the need for a unified platform to control systems and analyze data becomes more and more prevalent for us and our customers,” says CalyxTek CTO Nate Montierth. “With MicroClimates ability to integrate with anything that we have pushed in their direction, we are confident that they will remain future proof and always be able to provide us the data, control and interface for the next big thing. The platform is elegant, simple and extremely capable allowing us to process the most amount of data about systems with the least amount of time and effort.”