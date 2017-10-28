CannaCraft Rallying Together in the Wake of Northern California Fires

Sonoma County, California is no stranger to cannabis challenges, the devastating fires having been the most recent. Santa Rosa cannabis manufacturer CannaCraft has its facilities raided in July where police confiscated about $500,000 in cash destined to pay its workers.

But the company keeps marching forward.

Arguably poorly labeled CannaCom Valley has risen to shed light on this industrious region.

CannaCraft donated 12,000 sq ft of office space to the Red Cross to be used as their Regional Headquarters for Northern California fire relief efforts. All of the Red Cross operations and logistical planning for the Sonoma & Napa fires are being run from the CannaCraft headquarters. Roughly 200 volunteers from all over the country are expected to occupy the space for a minimum of five weeks. The red cross opened dozens of shelters to house over 1,000 fire evacuees in Sonoma and Napa County (still waiting for the Red Cross to confirm exact figures. I will email you those when I get them).

CannaCraft donated $50k of AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges and Be Kind premium flower to local dispensaries to be distributed to patients affected by the fires.

Fire damage to CannaCraft's sites is still being assessed. At this point, we are seeing over a million dollars in losses due to lost product and structures. Thankfully, CannaCraft headquarters were not impacted and are still operational.

CannaCraft has converted space on a their 12-acre industrial property near their Santa Rosa headquarters into emergency housing, outfitted with hookups for 40 RVs, portable showers and restroom trailers. The company has purchased RVs and is accepting donations of RVs to provide housing to people who have lost their homes while they are rebuilding. To help support the purchase of more RVs or for more information - https://www.abx.org/post/cannacraft-fire-relief-program

Dennis Hunter, Co-CEO of CannaCraft, said "These fires have devastated our entire community, and will continue to for a long time to come. We are doing whatever we can to meet the immediate needs of fire victims, but we also want to be thinking about what's next a large part of that will be interim housing for people who lost their homes. We want to support them and give them somewhere to go while they rebuild."