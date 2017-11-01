Canon T7i Review | The Best Entry Level DSLR

Canon T7i

The Canon T7i is an important camera because it represents a clear step forward for Canon in their entry level market. Sure, no one is going to get too excited reading over the specifications, but after 4 iterations with small and often insignificant updates, it’s nice to see the Canon T7i take a clear leap forward in quality and features. Canon also introduced the 77D with almost identical features so be sure to check out this T7i vs 77D Comparison for a better look into which camera is a better fit for you. But is the Canon T7i & 77D enough to compete with new mirrorless options like the amazing Sony a6300 & Fujifilm X-T20? Let’s find out in this Canon T7i Review.

Purchase the Canon T7i: B&H Photo | Amazon

Hardware

The body itself remains true to Canon’s previous cameras with a similar look and feel which is great. The design and build feel amazing despite the plastic materials and the ergonomics are amazing. With a mic input for adding external mics, a flip out touch screen, WiFi, Bluetooth, and NFC, the T7i checks all the boxes for an entry level DSLR. Canon’s touch screen and corresponding interface are among the best I have seen from a camera and allow easy changes of all the settings while making for a better experience while shooting video or using live view. The menu system allows for both an easy mode which offers limited menu options in an easy to use interface while also offering a more complex menu structure from their higher end cameras. The Canon T7i also supports EF mount lenses giving you an almost endless supply of amazing lens options from Canon and others like Sigma and Tamron. What Canon is doing, it’s doing well and the hardware reflects this fact.

Focusing

One of the big new features is the focus system which is inherited from the Canon 80D and features 45 all cross-type AF points. In practice, that made for extremely quick and accurate focusing even with fast moving subjects. The T7i also houses Canon’s signature Dual Pixel autofocus system for video and live view shooting which is amount the top focus systems in any DSLR or Mirrorless camera when shooting video. This is also the area where other DSLRs like the Nikon D5600 and D3400 have faltered and can’t compete with Canon DSLRs and most Mirrorless cameras.

Quality

Image quality has also made a substantial jump in the Canon T7i thanks to a new 24MP sensor first introduced in the Canon 80D. This new sensor offers improved dynamic range and low light performance while still offering the amazing colors and overall look Canon is well known for. While it doesn’t edge out the best from Sony and Nikon, it comes close enough to be relevant once again.

Video

Virtually all of Canon’s DSLRs and mirrorless cameras have been stagnant when it comes to video quality and features for some time and the T7i is no exception to that rule. However, as an entry level camera I am more forgiving and most users will be happy with the results. We are limited to 1080p still (no 4k) although faster frame rates allow slow motion at 60fps. Overall quality and detail is also lacking compared to newer options like the Sony A6300 and Fuji X-T20 but certainly good enough to keep me from complaining. With an amazing flip out touch screen, amazing autofocus, mic input, and average quality, the Canon T7i yields an overall positive experience. These features also make it great for vlogging and self-shooting with Canon’s wide angle 10-18mm lens.

Conclusion

Overall, the Canon T7i has been one of my favorite cameras from Canon and it’s also one of the cheapest. Sure, it’s not their best quality camera but the quality, performance, and features fit the intended user and $750 price tag well enough. If you plan on using live view or video recording, Canon’s dual pixel autofocus system is reason enough to make the T7i the best DSLR above any Nikon option. While Sony’s a6300 and Fuji X-T20 come in at a slightly higher price, they do offer better video performance (especially with the a6300), slightly improved image quality, and are a bit smaller by comparison. They also offer more complex menu systems with custom buttons, new functionality, and a more intimidating user interface which could affect some buyers. But it if you love Canon’s tried and true design, and amazing and cost-effective lens selection, the Canon T7i or 77D with its upgraded image sensor, amazing autofocus performance, great connectivity, and solid features should be at the top of your list.