Canon’s #ShootForGreatness Ultimate Photo Park Will Change Your Instagram Game

If you’re looking to up your Instagram game without traveling around the world or taking low key selfies with celebs, then Canon’s #ShootForGreatness Ultimate Photo Park is the place to be.

The #ShootForGreatness campaign takes aim at iPhone photographers, showing that sometimes taking photos on your smartphone just won’t cut it.

Located in New York City’s Meatpacking District for a limited engagement, this free walk-in experience encourages guests to stop by any time from November 2nd between 4:00PM and 8:00PM and November 3rd between 12:00PM and 9:00PM.

Guests will receive a Canon EOS Rebel T7i at their disposal for the duration of the event. Exploring each of the five stations, Canon representatives are on-site to help guests capture the perfect shot with these over-the-top curated photo experiences.

Finally, guests will be able to keep their memory card while also learning how to transfer their photos to from the Rebel T7i to their smartphone wirelessly.

In less than an hour, you’ll have enough content to keep your followers’ attention for weeks to come.

