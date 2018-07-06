Accused Capital Gazette Shooter Also Sent Threatening Letter To Virginia Newspaper

The man accused of killing five people in The Capital Gazette’s newsroom last week is also believed to have sent a letter to a Virginia newspaper, police said Thursday.

Jarrod Ramos sent a letter that arrived at The Virginian-Pilot on Thursday, Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson said. Eric Hartley, an editor at the paper, said the envelope was addressed to him and had been postmarked on June 28, the day of the deadly shooting, he told The Associated Press.

It contained a CD and a card that read something akin to “Smile, you’re on camera. It’s your big day, and all eyes are on you.”

Ramos also reportedly sent a letter, postmarked on the same day, to the Gazette’s Maryland law firm threatening to kill “every person present” in the Gazette office. Two more letters mailed to the Baltimore City courthouse and the Maryland Court of Special Appeals were found Monday.

Ramos’ long-standing feud with the Gazette stems from Hartley, who used to work for the paper. Ramos sued Hartley in 2012 for defamation over an article Hartley wrote detailing a criminal harassment case against Ramos.