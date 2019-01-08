New 'Captain Marvel' Special Look Trailer Gets Down To Earth

A “special-look” trailer for “Captain Marvel” premiered during the college football title game Monday, showing Brie Larson’s superhero in a tougher battle than champion Clemson faced against Alabama.

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, explains the scope of the shape-shifting Skrull invasion to a pre-eyepatch Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), and of course we get a few examples.

She also has to prove to Fury that she’s not a Skrull herself.

Mission accomplished on that front, maybe?

Jude Law’s mentor character Mar-Vell also doles out tough love to Danvers in fight training.