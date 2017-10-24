Capture Smooth Cinematic Videos with Trek

Every once in a while, a new product, app or service catches my eye. Usually, this has to be something innovative and truly unique. Recently, while checking out photography and film equipment with my partner, I came across something that piqued my interest. It’s called Trek - a modular, motorized camera slider that works with GoPros, small cameras, and smartphones, - and I can already think of a dozen ways that I can make great use of it.

Dyno Equipment

So what’s a camera slider and why would you even need one? Well, imagine you’d like to capture a smooth time-lapse video of the sunset, or the stars passing through the night. What about those silky-smooth water blur shots?! Obviously, the key word being “smooth.” Why is this important? As the slider moves across the track, the captured video remains stable with no bumps, which makes for amazing shots! The smooth motion is controlled by either an Android or iOS app, making it easy for users to customize the speed, length, direction, and long exposure time-lapse for each shot. The options are almost unlimited, and the resulting, silky-smooth videos are amazing!

Ok, so here’s why I really love this product. Trek, which is developed by Dyno Equipment, features a sleek, portable design (only weighs 2.5lbs), and is built with Magnetic Quick Connect technology: a patent-pending track connection system that allows users to go from packed-up to fully assembled in just seconds. The completely tool-less system allows users to spend less time setting up, and more time getting epic, memorable shots. Trek's leg design ensures the user’s slider will remain stable at all times, no matter the surface.

What’s more, the patent-pending design of the shuttle allows for movement on any incline, from horizontal to completely vertical and even upside down. In addition, the universal mount on top of the shuttle allows for any camera under 1lb, including smartphones, to be used. Oh, and did I forget to mention one of the most important parts? It’s also water and dust resistant, with a battery that lasts for up to 20 hours on a single charge.

An Indiegogo campaign, which met its funding goal of $50,000 USD within twenty-four hours of launching, is still live, and features limited Early Bird specials for the Trek “basic” kit at $199 USD (33% off retail), and several other rewards for early backers. At the time of writing this article, the Trek Indiegogo campaign is only 6 days in and has already raised over $90,000!

Trek, which is priced at a fraction of the cost of similar professional systems, is highly affordable and a perfect complement for both professional and hobbyist video makers alike. The starter kit is $199 during the IGG campaign, which is a steal when compared to a similar professional system that can easily set you back more than $800.

“After searching high and low for a modular, motorized camera slider that was cost-effective and easy to use, we soon realized that such a product just did not exist,” according to Chris Szczur, CEO and co-founder of Dyno Equipment. “Most of the products on the market are made for larger cameras and are too expensive, bulky and complex. By reimagining the technology, we have been able to create a product that anyone can use anywhere, anytime.”

Partially funded by Clarity Design, a full service design & manufacturing firm, Dyno Equipment is in a unique situation of having molds, supply chain and packaging for the Trek system already done. For backers, this means they can feel completely confident they will receive product once the crowdfunding campaign is finished.