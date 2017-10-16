Sahil Habibi, Contributor
Captured Man Rescued From Taliban Thought Trump Winning Election Was A Joke

Joshua Boyle and his wife Caitlin Coleman were captured by the Taliban and held hostage for five years. The Taliban kept the information that Boyle was told to a minimum during the five years he was held hostage.

In a recent interview with the Toronto Star, Boyle stated that he was told that by the Taliban that Trump had become President, but didn’t actually believe it.

Boyle was told by the Taliban while recording a “proof-of-life” video that Trump had won the election. “It didn’t enter my mind that he was being serious,” he stated.

He also stated that he was not aware that Justin Trudeau had become the Prime Minister of Canada while being held hostage by the Taliban.

Many Americans have made jokes saying “imagine explaining this to someone in 2006” or another year that was prior to 2016, and it seems now we have the closest we will get.

