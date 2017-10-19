Car Seems To Appear From Out Of Nowhere Before Crash

People online are baffled by video of a two-car crash in Singapore involving a vehicle that seemingly appears from out of nowhere.

Facebook page Roads.sg shared the footage online Monday:

A silver car plows into the side of a white car at a busy junction in the clip credited to Gerard Derek Na. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

But the silver car is only visible on recording moments before the crash. The video has sparked debate as people try to figure out exactly where the silver vehicle came from.