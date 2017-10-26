Car Dealers Compete to Deliver Your Next Car to Your Door

In an attempt to provide consumers with a less stressful buying experience, new services are stepping in to eliminate the need for visiting a dealership in person. Once such service, Private Fleet out of Australia, has been so successful that they’ve attracted the attention of major players in the industry that either want to copy their model or shut them down.

We live in an age that’s witnessed the transformation of many businesses. If we can buy it online and avoid a visit to a physical store, we jump at the chance – at least many of us do. This trend hasn’t really had much effect on the car sales industry until now.

Most of us dread the idea of having to take a trip down to the local dealership when we need a new car. The idea of haggling over a price to get the best deal possible isn’t very appealing. It’s just something we have to do. Services like those offered by Private Fleet have the potential to turn the industry on its head.

The Basic Concept

To be clear, these private services do not sell cars directly. They work more like an insurance broker that acts as a source of expertise and a negotiator between you and the car dealer. It seems to be working in Australia. Due to this success, CEO David Lye says he has begun expanding outside Australia.

Like all fledgling industries, it’s spawned its share of critics. Major car manufacturers would rather see consumers continue to buy directly from their dealerships, but if the Australian example is any indication it seems likely that this type of service will become commonplace in the near future.

The Nuts and Bolts

It might be a bit of an oversimplification to say that company’s like Private Fleet are just a sales broker. They do offer a real service to their clients. By negotiating with multiple dealerships at the same time, they can reduce the cost to the consumer significantly. The car sales industry is a competitive market and dealers are willing to work with them because of the large volume of purchases they make each month.

The potential buyer still has to do some research into what type of vehicle suits their needs, but these services can help with that process as well. Once the buyers decided which vehicle they’re interested in, they can stop by their local dealership for a test drive. Private Fleet will also arrange the test drive for their clients if they prefer.

After a vehicle decision’s been made, the service steps in. They create a bidding process among dealers that are more than willing to compete for the sale. A company like Fleet, which purchases more than 400 cars a month, has the buying power to negotiate the best deal possible.

Once the deal’s arranged and approved by the buyer, the car is delivered right to their door. Even with their commission added on, the consumer still saves money. It’s a unique concept and it’s poised to replace the traditional car sales method forever.

It’s Not All Positive

This car buying method isn’t for everyone though. Plenty of consumers still prefer to make purchases in a bricks and mortar store. There is something to be said for that real live human interaction. A service like that provided by Private Fleet can’t satisfy that particular need and they’ll probably never convince this type of individual that their service is a better way to go. It’s not just about saving money for some.

Another key drawback of buying a car this way is that you’re not actually purchasing the car you took for a test drive. You’re buying a car like it, but not that exact model. That makes some consumers uncomfortable. They want the car that caught their attention – not something similar. A car delivered to the consumers door after a competitive bidding process will never satisfy this need.

Another concern that a buyer may have is a loss of incentives. Dealerships often offer extras such as fuel savings, free oil changes, and discounted tires for buying a car through them. Some potential customers may be reluctant to buy a car through an online service for fear of losing access to these extras.

Private Fleet of Australia has addressed this concern directly by offering a membership benefits program. They offer roadside assistance programs, at-home servicing, and deals on items such as windscreens and tires.

Transforming an Industry