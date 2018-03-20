Tear-jerking Car Karaoke Video Stars Moms And Their Children With Down Syndrome

Try not to cry at this tear-jerking “Carpool Karaoke”-style video.

Fifty mothers and their young children with Down syndrome used Makaton sign language to perform Christina Perri’s 2011 hit, “A Thousand Years,” in the clip that’s now going viral.

Check out the full video here:

James Corden, the host of “The Late Late Show” where the “Carpool Karaoke” segment began, said it brought him to tears:

This is the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke. It made me cry. #wouldntchangeathing x https://t.co/56CwvSXY87 — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 16, 2018

Singer-songwriter Perri, who reportedly gave permission for the group to use her track, said she was “so honored they chose my song.”

THIS IS THE BEST!!!!

i’m so honored they chose my song!

my heart is so full!!!#wouldntchangeathing #WDSD2018

💜https://t.co/AA5bPsarU6 — christina perri (@christinaperri) March 16, 2018

The moms starring in the video are all members of the “Designer Genes” Facebook group, which acts as a support network for the parents of children with Down syndrome who were born in 2013 and 2014.

The moving clip was released ahead of World Down Syndrome Day on Wednesday. It has already garnered more than 1 million views on YouTube and almost 3 million views on Facebook.

Rebecca Carless, who appears in the video with her 4-year-old son Archie, described the reaction it had received as “mad.”

“We definitely wanted everyone to see it,” she told the BBC. “The idea is, we are just normal mums, we love our kids, they love us, and they are just like other 4-year-olds, we wouldn’t change them.”

The video has also gone down well with other tweeters:

This,is.everything. How can you clarify and define a Mother’s love, just look at the mums smiles, JUST LOOK. https://t.co/us6JKuMU3F.everything #wouldntchangeathing x xx — mkw (@Fhcwigley) March 16, 2018

Beautiful. Crying like a baby. — Liz Monaghan 🇦🇺🇦🇺 (@Monaghan6Liz) March 16, 2018

Made me cry too! My baby girl is just 6wks old and Down Syndrome. yep, I wouldn’t change a thing 💖#wouldntchangeathing #WDSD18 — Lynne Berbatiotis (@mrsberby) March 17, 2018