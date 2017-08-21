Cara Delevingne Now Sings Under The Alias 'Kid Monkey'

Model and actress Cara Delevingne is getting into the music biz now, as evidenced by the video she released last month. But for her most recent exploit, an appearance on ex-girlfriend Annie Clark’s upcoming album, Delevingne opted to sing under a pseudonym. Ladies and gentlemen, may I introduce, Kid Monkey.

In an interview with the New Yorker, Annie Clark ― who sings under the name St. Vincent ― delved into details regarding her upcoming album, which is slated for release this fall.

She referenced a song called “Pills,” which explores the art rocker’s dependence on pharmaceuticals to alleviate depression and anxiety. The chorus ― “Pills to grow, pills to shrink, pills, pills, pills and a good stiff drink / pills to fuck, pills to eat, pills, pills, pills down the kitchen sink” ― is sung by none other than Ms. Monkey.

Josiah Kamau via Getty Images

Clark and Delevingne dated a little over a year in 2015. “Before, I didn’t know what love was ― real love,” Delevingne said at the time. “I didn’t understand the depth of it.”

These days, however, as she told The Guardian, Clark’s in “deep nun mode,” eschewing sex and romance for hard work. “Completely monastic. Sober, celibate – full nun,” she said. She certainly seems busy. Last weekend, the musician announced her plans to direct a film adaptation of “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” starring a female lead. Talk about a cool nun.