Cara Mund Reveals What It’s Like To Take On The Miss America Pageant

“Our chair and CEO have systematically silenced me, reduced me, marginalized me, and essentially erased me in my role as Miss America in subtle and not-so-subtle ways on a daily basis,” Mund wrote. “After a while, the patterns have clearly emerged, and the sheer accumulation of the disrespect, passive-aggressive behavior, belittlement, and outright exclusion has taken a serious toll.”

More than 20 former Miss Americas are now demanding that the entire Miss America board of directors resign. A petition calling for the same has been signed by over 21,000 people.

Mund told HuffPost that she was very nervous about going public with her bullying allegations, but that she knew it was the right thing to do. (She could be in breach of contract and possibly dethroned for just speaking to the media, the Miss America winner noted to ABC.)

“Some of the concerns I had was: Would it be called untrue? Would people go after my credibility?” Mund said of her letter. “And while that has happened a little bit, there’s also been so much support that I’ve been very, very grateful for.”

The 24-year-old from North Dakota said that she recognized the normal, day-to-day stresses of her position and that she was not complaining about those.

“Yes, I understand that this is a job. And, yes, I understand that I report to my employers. But at the same time there’s a certain standard that an employer must adhere to,” Mund said.