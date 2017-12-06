Cardi B Responds To Backlash For Calling Herself The 'Trap Selena'

Cardi B’s decision to proclaim herself the “trap Selena” in “MotorSport” did not go over well with Selena Quintanilla fans, but the artist is now saying the verse was written with the utmost respect for the Queen of Tejano music.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer’s collaboration with Migos and Nicki Minaj, released in October, includes a verse that references Quintanilla as well as Daddy Yankee’s hit “Gasolina”: “Let me wrap my weave up, I’m the trap Selena, dame más gasolina.”

At the time, many of Selena’s fans berated Cardi B for comparing herself to Tejano icon. Weeks later, the artist addressed the backlash on Twitter.

“I said Trap Selena because who didn’t wanted to be Selena?” Cardi B tweeted on Wednesday. “She is a alter ego that everybody would want to be and i want the world to know how much i love her.”

Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, defended Cardi B’s “trap Selena” verse during an appearance on Power 106′s “The Cruz Show.”