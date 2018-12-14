ENTERTAINMENT
Cardi B Can Rap But She Can't Drive In 'Carpool Karaoke'

The rap queen and James Corden go for a spin that includes a sweet Cardi B lecture to kids.
By Ron Dicker

Cardi B requires no rap lessons ― but it looks like she could use a few pointers on how to drive a car in her “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden.

In a preview posted Thursday, the hip-hop star and “The Late Late Show” host brilliantly team on Cardi B’s Grammy-nominated “Bodak Yellow.” The recently separated Cardi B also took time to holler out the window, telling a group of kids to stay in school.

But if Cardi B, who reportedly does not have her driver’s license, wants to drive her 5-month-old daughter to school someday, she’s going to need to practice.

Watch what we mean above.

Cardi B’s “Carpool Karaoke” will air Monday on “The Late Late Show.”

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
CONVERSATIONS