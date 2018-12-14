Cardi B Can Rap But She Can't Drive In 'Carpool Karaoke'

Cardi B requires no rap lessons ― but it looks like she could use a few pointers on how to drive a car in her “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden.

In a preview posted Thursday, the hip-hop star and “The Late Late Show” host brilliantly team on Cardi B’s Grammy-nominated “Bodak Yellow.” The recently separated Cardi B also took time to holler out the window, telling a group of kids to stay in school.

But if Cardi B, who reportedly does not have her driver’s license, wants to drive her 5-month-old daughter to school someday, she’s going to need to practice.

Watch what we mean above.