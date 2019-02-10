Look, we’ve long known Cardi B as a fashion icon, but our girl brought pure magic to the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Rocking a look from Thierry Mugler’s 1995 fall couture collection, initially worn by model Simonetta Gianfelici, the “I Like It” rapper had jaws dropping the second she hit the red carpet.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The mother of Kulture walked onto the carpet like she owned it, alongside Migos member and Kulture’s father, Offset. She glided through the crowds with ease.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

While this reporter personally thinks she looks like Venus on the half shell perfection, others on Twitter had their fair share of thoughts about the couture:

Why cardi b wearing a coffee filter 💀💀 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/wVLeaBrejK — sem 🍀 (@hobiscob) February 11, 2019

Cardi B wearing vintage Mugler....a dream pic.twitter.com/Z3XVfQMncH — Brady (@BradySpears) February 11, 2019

SHE IS SO ICONIC 🤩🤩 I LOVE YOU COUSIN 🙏🏾😘 @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/VJheLbtB0P — AT;ThE,TiP-TOP🤩 (@BelcalisBae) February 11, 2019

Cardi B looking like she wearing Ferrero Rocher couture 😂 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/8gGPDHUpvI — Carl Bradbury (@CarlBradbury96) February 11, 2019

UMMMM OKAY Cardi B providing the DRAMA for the #Grammys red carpet. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6iSYq0drkb — Nate Webster (@nateyweb) February 11, 2019