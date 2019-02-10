Look, we’ve long known Cardi B as a fashion icon, but our girl brought pure magic to the 2019 Grammy Awards.
Rocking a look from Thierry Mugler’s 1995 fall couture collection, initially worn by model Simonetta Gianfelici, the “I Like It” rapper had jaws dropping the second she hit the red carpet.
The mother of Kulture walked onto the carpet like she owned it, alongside Migos member and Kulture’s father, Offset. She glided through the crowds with ease.
While this reporter personally thinks she looks like Venus on the half shell perfection, others on Twitter had their fair share of thoughts about the couture:
2019 Grammy Awards Red Carpet