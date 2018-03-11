Cardi B would like to thank her haters.

The rapper took home the award for Best New Artist at the iHeartRadio awards Sunday night and made special mention of all her haters during her very Cardi B acceptance speech.

“They be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it but it benefits me!” she said, overjoyed and laughing.

3 things.



1. @iamcardib is the best.

2. she revealed her albums coming out in April

3. she just won #BestNewArtist#iHeartAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/LbUFXfggEp — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 12, 2018

Before leaving the stage, Cardi B said her debut album will drop in April.