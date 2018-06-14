Cardi B Outshines Jerry Seinfeld In Return Of 'Between Two Ferns'

When we last ventured between the ferns, it was 2016 and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was the guest. What a long, strange tweet-filled journey it’s been since then.

Wait no longer, though, because internet talk-show host Zach Galifianakis is back “Between Two Ferns” with comedian Jerry Seinfeld and an even better guest, rapper Cardi B.

Galifianakis, in his characteristically dry demeanor, barely gets through his time with Seinfeld when Cardi B shows up to make the episode, as Galifianakis puts it, “relevant.”