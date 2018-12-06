Cardi B And Offset Fans Are Excited To 'Finally' See Baby Kulture On Instagram

Cardi B has shared a photo of her daughter Kulture on Instagram, much to the excitement of her fans.

The rapper posted the photo of her baby girl, shortly after announcing her split from her husband and Kulture’s dad, Offset, this week.

“My heart,” she wrote in the caption for the photo.

Kulture Kiari Cephus, who was born in July 2018, can be seen in the photo sporting a sparkly bow and a bib featuring her name.

The picture has garnered more than 7 million likes, with people gushing over the sweet photo of the baby girl. Some people commented, “finally,” noting that photos of Kulture apparently hadn’t been shared with the public before.

In an Instagram video posted early Wednesday, Cardi B announced that she and Offset, a member of Migos, were splitting up. The couple secretly got married in September 2017.