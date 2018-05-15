Cardi B Responds To 'Girls' Song Controversy, Apologizes To LGBTQ Community

Cardi B has chimed in to address the drama surrounding her recent collaboration with Rita Ora on the song “Girls.”

“We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song,” said the “Bodak Yellow” rapper in a tweet. Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX are also featured on the track.

“I personally myself had experiences with other woman, shiieeett with a lot of woman !” she wrote on Twitter, adding that she thought “the song was a good song and i remember my experience.”

In another tweet, Cardi B apologized to the LGBTQ community for using words that she “wasn’t aware” were offensive.

I know i have use words before that i wasn’t aware that they are offensive to the LGBT community .I apologize for that .Not everybody knows the correct “terms “to use.I learned and i stopped using it. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 15, 2018

Cardi B has been in hot water with the LGBTQ community before. In January, she defended fiancé Offset’s offensive “I cannot vibe with queers” lyric, which prompted the 25-year-old to ask that the community “educate people.”

“A lot of people are not aware about what’s wrong or right in the LGBTQ community,” she said at the time.

“Girls,” released May 11, has lyrics like, “Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls / Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls.”

Ora has called the song a “real gender-fluid freedom record,” but it’s received a fair amount of pushback from many queer pop artists. Many have remarked that the song preys on bisexual stereotypes, with singer Hayley Kiyoko calling the song’s message “tone-deaf.”

Of this backlash, Ora has responded with a statement on Twitter.

“Girls,” she wrote, is “an accurate account of a very real and honest experience.”

“I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey,” she added.