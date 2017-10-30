Cardi B Says to Her Younger Self 'Do Whatever You Feel Like You Want To Do Because It Is Necessary'

Power 105.1’s annual Powerhouse returned to the Barclays Center on October 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York. This year’s lineup included headliner The Weeknd, Migos, French Montana, Lil Uzi Vert, Cardi B and DJ Envy. Special guests included Busta Rhymes, Power star Rotimi, G-Eazy, Kranium, and Travis Scott.

The Breakfast Club’s own, Charlamagne Tha God, and Angela Yee filled the empty spaces between performances. DJ Envy introduced Casanova following special guest, Busta Rhymes—“Look at me Now”—who received the most crowd excitement during Envy’s set along with Tee Grizzley—“First Day Out.”

Envy recounts previous high energy experiences at Powerhouse: “My first Powerhouse experience was the first time I actually got here from Hot 97; it was amazing. It was the first time we did a huge event outdoors. Usually it’s indoors. The feeling and the energy was just like no other and I hope I can do the next 30,” he says.

Kristen Martin

Cardi B opened her set with a performance of one of her first classics, “Foreva.” With her mother in the audience, Cardi said, “My mama is bougie, y’all,” explaining why this was the first time her mother ever attended one of Cardi’s live performances. Fans sang along to the hit song, “Bodak Yellow,” and with special guest, G-Eazy, who performed “No Limit,” but were the most thrilled during the preview of the new Migos track featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj: “Motorsport.”