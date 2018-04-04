ENTERTAINMENT
04/04/2018 09:44 am ET

Cardi B To Be First Co-Host Of 'The Tonight Show' With Jimmy Fallon

The rapper also is set to appear on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
By Jenna Amatulli

Look, she don’t dance now. She makes TV moves.

Cardi B will join Jimmy Fallon on Monday night as the first co-host of “The Tonight Show,” according to NBC.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

NBC announced Cardi B’s role on Tuesday, saying the rapper would help Fallon interview scheduled guests and would perform. The network said it’s the first time two people have ever shared the show’s host duties.

The Bronx native’s first album, “Invasion of Privacy,” drops on Friday. She’s also set to appear on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, making it a packed four days. Her single “Drip,” which features Migos, dropped on Wednesday.

Cardi B has appeared on “The Tonight Show” twice before.

There has been much speculation about whether Cardi and her fiancé Offset are expecting their first child together, so maybe she’ll address those reports this weekend.

Regardless, we’re sure she’ll be dripping in finesse.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
25 Surprisingly Real Names Of Your Favorite Rappers
Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Jimmy Fallon Nbc The Tonight Show
Cardi B To Be First Co-Host Of 'The Tonight Show' With Jimmy Fallon
CONVERSATIONS