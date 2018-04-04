Cardi B To Be First Co-Host Of 'The Tonight Show' With Jimmy Fallon

Look, she don’t dance now. She makes TV moves.

Cardi B will join Jimmy Fallon on Monday night as the first co-host of “The Tonight Show,” according to NBC.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

NBC announced Cardi B’s role on Tuesday, saying the rapper would help Fallon interview scheduled guests and would perform. The network said it’s the first time two people have ever shared the show’s host duties.

The Bronx native’s first album, “Invasion of Privacy,” drops on Friday. She’s also set to appear on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, making it a packed four days. Her single “Drip,” which features Migos, dropped on Wednesday.

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Apr 3, 2018 at 9:08pm PDT

Cardi B has appeared on “The Tonight Show” twice before.

There has been much speculation about whether Cardi and her fiancé Offset are expecting their first child together, so maybe she’ll address those reports this weekend.