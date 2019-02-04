Cardi B Warns Tomi Lahren After 21 Savage Comment: 'Don’t Make Me Get My Leash'

Cardi B has sent yet another warning to Tomi Lahren after the Fox News commentator tweeted a snarky comment about the arrest of rapper 21 Savage.
“Don’t make me get my leash,” wrote the “I Like It” singer, making reference to a tweet she sent to Lahren in January.
When Lahren went after Cardi B for her comments about President Donald Trump and his supporters in regard to the partial federal government shutdown last month, the 26-year-old wrote on Twitter: “Leave me alone I will dog walk you.”
In this iteration of Cardi B talking to Lahren like her pet, Lahren had tweeted this mocking post of rapper 21 Savage. It features Lahren twisting lyrics to the rapper’s song “Bank Account.”
The article Lahren linked back to was a Variety piece that indicates 21 Savage was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Atlanta on Sunday because he overstayed his visa. The rapper, whose legal name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is actually from the United Kingdom, ICE said.
While Lahren has not yet responded to Cardi B’s clapback, another Twitter user did call out the pundit for her insult of 21 Savage.
“This is interesting, because you had no problem with 21 Savage when your ass was rapping along to him. You’re a sham,” the user wrote, accompanied by a screenshot of a video of Lahren appearing to rap along to the very song she used to mock the rapper.
Lahren responded to that message by saying,“Never said I wasn’t a fan of his music!”