Cardi B Torches Tomi Lahren With Savage Clapback: 'I Will Dog Walk You'

Cardi B wants Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren to know she’s not messing around.

In a response to the conservative’s tweet bashing the rapper, a.k.a. Belcalis Almanzar, for her recent commentary rebuking President Donald Trump and his supporters for the partial federal government shutdown, she warned Lahren to back off.

“Leave me alone I will dog walk you,” Almanzar wrote.

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Lahren had previously tweeted at Almanzar, mocking her as “the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats.”

The sparring match comes after the artist’s Saturday Instagram post in which she suggested the president’s backers should have to work without pay during the shutdown as all non-furloughed federal employees are currently doing.

An added caption reads, “mAkE aMeRicA GrEaT AgAIn ! Headass”

Last Thursday, Almanzar grabbed national attention when she Instagrammed a video of herself unleashing a tirade against the shutdown sprinkled with expletives.

“Now, I know a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don’t even have a job, but this shit is really fucking serious bro, this shit is crazy,” she said in the clip. “Our country is in a hellhole right now.”