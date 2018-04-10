Cardi B Has Mother Of All Lines About Pregnancy On 'Tonight Show'

Cardi B sizzled with energy Monday as co-host of “The Tonight Show,” days after confirming she’s pregnant.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper gamely shared monologue shtick with regular host Jimmy Fallon, played “Box of Lies” and sang “Money Bag” off her just-dropped “Invasion of Privacy” album.

Fallon congratulated her on the baby and asked how she was managing it all.

“I don’t know if it’s the strength of the fetus, but I have never felt so hungry to succeed,” Cardi said in the clip above.