04/10/2018 06:29 am ET

Cardi B Has Mother Of All Lines About Pregnancy On 'Tonight Show'

She co-hosted with Jimmy Fallon, but of course she stole the show.
By Ron Dicker

Cardi B sizzled with energy Monday as co-host of “The Tonight Show,” days after confirming she’s pregnant.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper gamely shared monologue shtick with regular host Jimmy Fallon, played “Box of Lies” and sang “Money Bag” off her just-dropped “Invasion of Privacy” album.

Fallon congratulated her on the baby and asked how she was managing it all.

“I don’t know if it’s the strength of the fetus, but I have never felt so hungry to succeed,” Cardi said in the clip above.

She said she would have continued to keep quiet about expecting if not for the “meddling paparazzi” ― but just hearing the “hungry to succeed” line made us glad she could discuss.

 

 
