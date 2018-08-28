Catholic Cardinal Calls On Pope Francis To Step Down Over Alleged Sexual Abuse Coverup

A top Catholic Church figure is calling on Pope Francis to resign after another official published a letter accusing senior Vatican officials of covering up widespread sexual abuse for decades.

“I do think it’s about limiting the days of this pope, and short of that, neutering his voice or casting ambiguity around him,” Cardinal Joseph Tobin, who was appointed by Pope Francis in 2016, told The New York Times on Monday. “And it’s part of a larger upheaval both within and without the church.”

The 11-page letter, written by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò and published on two conservative Catholic news platforms over the weekend, alleged officials were aware that ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, formerly the archbishop of Washington, molested young seminarians as early as 2000.

According to Viganò, Pope Francis also learned of McCarrick’s behavior in 2013 and subsequently rehabilitated him (Pope Benedict XVI had reportedly sanctioned McCarrick in 2009 or 2010). McCarrick resigned last month after various news outlets published accounts of his alleged abuse.

“I won’t say a word about it,” Francis said Sunday when asked about the accusations.

Some who fall on the more liberal side of the church have rushed to the pope’s defense, dismissing the letter as a hit piece and reminding audiences of how conservative Viganò’s views are (he blames sexual abuse on homosexuality). More conservative officials, like Archbishop Charles J. Chaput of Philadelphia, rushed to Viganò’s defense.