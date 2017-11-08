Career Mistake #132: Too Busy to Interview

If your career search is not a priority for you, it certainly won't be for Executive Recruiters or hiring companies. I
t's fine to be a passive candidate (not really looking), however once you are in the interview process it needs to become a priority.
As Walt Disney said, "It's a small, small world." Time is the great equalizer. We all have 24 hours a day, from Bill Gates to the homeless. Time is our most valuable asset. If you waste the time of an Executive Recruiter and/or hiring company, they won't be back for seconds.
